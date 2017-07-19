Getting Sticky with It

Jul 19, 2017  By Shawn Powers
Although they might not be so good for credit cards or floppy disks, magnets are one of those things that always have fascinated me. For the past few years, I've wanted to get a set of the round Zen Magnets to play with—they're sort of like an extra science-y version of LEGOs. Unfortunately, before I was able to purchase any, the US government banned their sale!

Recently, the folks at Zen Magnets won their long legal battle and are able to sell tiny, strong magnets again. The regular-size Zen Magnets aren't available yet, but thankfully, production once again can begin. In the meantime, I was able to order "micromagnets" from the same company. They work just like Zen Magnets, but are tinier. I decided to order a couple sets, because I'm impatient and also to support the company who fought the battle allowing magnets to be sold in the US once again.

These are what I made last night with my new micromagnets. I can hardly wait for the full-size ones!

To read about the legal battle, check out the blog here. And while you're there, feel free to pre-order some Zen Magnets. I sure did!

Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.