GENIVI Alliance's GENIVI Vehicle Simulator
Jan 09, 2017 By James Gray
By providing a realistic simulated driving experience, the new GENIVI Vehicle Simulator (GVS) assists adopters to develop and test the user interface of an open in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system safely, thereby identifying and executing necessary design changes quickly and efficiently.
The open-source, extensible driving simulator was developed under the auspices of the GENIVI Alliance by Elements Design Group and the Jaguar Land Rover Open Software Technology Center. Key features of GVS' realistic driving experience include obstacle triggering, infraction logging and infraction review.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
