Flat File Encryption with OpenSSL and GPG

Apr 04, 2017  By Charles Fisher
The Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) application, which has long been known as a primary tool for file encryption, commonly focused on email. It has management tools for exchanging credentials with peers and creating secure communication channels over untrusted networks. GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) has carried on this legacy with a free and open implementation included in most major Linux distributions. PGP/GPG has proven highly resistant to cryptographic attack and is a preeminent tool for secure communications.

OpenSSL is more known for network security, but it also has tools useful for most aspects of encrypting flat files. Although using OpenSSL requires more knowledge of specific algorithms and methods, it can be more flexible in a number of scenarios than other approaches. OpenSSH keys can be used transparently for flat file encryption with OpenSSL, allowing user and/or host SSH keys to pervade any number of unrelated services.

OpenSSL is also useful for illustrating the sequence of encryption techniques that create secure channels. This knowledge is applicable in many other situations, so the material is worth study even if there is no immediate need for the tools.

OpenSSL Flat File Processing

Many common programs in UNIX have implementations within the OpenSSL command-line utility. These include digest/checksum tools (md5sum, sha1sum, sha256sum), "ASCII-Armor" tools (base64/uuencode/uudecode), "safe" random number generation and MIME functions in addition to a suite of cipher and key management utilities. Because OpenSSL often is found on non-UNIX platforms, those utilities can provide a familiar interface on unfamiliar systems for UNIX administrators.

Let's begin with a complete script for flat file encryption with OpenSSL, using asymmetric exchange of a session key, SHA-256 digest checksums and the use of a symmetric cipher. This entire exchange, both to encode and decode, is presented in the following text for the Korn shell (GNU Bash also may be used with no required changes): 


#!/bin/ksh

set -euo pipefail
IFS=$'\n\t' #http://redsymbol.net/articles/unofficial-bash-strict-mode/

# openssl genrsa -aes256 -out ~/.prv.key 2868        # Make private key
# openssl rsa -in ~/.prv.key -pubout -out ~/.pub.key # Make public key

PVK=~/.prv.key; PBK=~/.pub.key
SKEY=$(mktemp -t crypter-session_key-XXXXXX)          # Symmetric key

case $(basename "${0}") in

encrypter) ####sender needs only public key - not .pas or .prv.key#####
 openssl rand -base64 48 -out "${SKEY}"              # Generate sesskey
 openssl rsautl -encrypt -pubin -inkey "${PBK}" -in "${SKEY}" |
  openssl base64;
 echo __:
 for F                                                # Generate digest
 do echo $(openssl dgst -sha256 "${F}" | sed 's/^[^ ]*[ ]//') "${F}"
 done | openssl enc -aes-128-cbc -salt -a -e -pass "file:${SKEY}"
 echo __:
 for F                                                # Encrypt files
 do openssl enc -aes-128-cbc -salt -a -e -pass "file:${SKEY}" -in "${F}"
    echo __:
 done ;;

decrypter) #####receiver###############################################
 TMP=$(mktemp -t crypter-tmp-XXXXXX); PW=${HOME}/.pas; unset IFS
 DGST=$(mktemp -t crypter-dgst-XXXXXX); #cd ${HOME}/dest #unpack dest
 while read Z
 do if [[ ${Z%%:*} == '__' ]]
    then if [[ -s "${SKEY}" ]]
         then if [[ -s "${DGST}" ]]
              then openssl enc -aes-128-cbc -d -salt -a -in "${TMP}" \
                    -pass "file:${SKEY}" -out "${NAME[I]}"
                   ((I+=1))                           # Decrypt files
              else openssl enc -aes-128-cbc -d -salt -a -in "${TMP}" \
                    -pass "file:${SKEY}" -out "${DGST}"
                   date +%Y/%m/%d:%H:%M:%S
                   I=0
                   while read hash file
                   do echo "${hash} ${file}"
                      HASH[I]=${hash}
                      NAME[I]=$(basename "${file}")  # Unpack only @dest
                      ((I+=1))
                   done < "${DGST}"
                   I=0
              fi
         else openssl base64 -d -in "${TMP}" |       # Extract sesskey
               openssl rsautl -decrypt -inkey "${PVK}" \
                -passin "file:${PW}" -out "${SKEY}"

             #Older OpenSSL: decrypt PVK; c/sha256/sha1/; no strict
             #openssl rsa -in "${PVK}" -passin "file:${PW}" -out "$DGST"
             #openssl base64 -d -in "${TMP}" |        # Extract sesskey
             # openssl rsautl -decrypt -inkey "${DGST}" -out "${SKEY}"
             #> "${DGST}"
         fi
         > "${TMP}"                                   # Erase tempfile
    else echo "${Z}" >> ${TMP}
    fi
 done
 I=0
 while [[ ${I} -lt ${#NAME[*]} ]]                     # Verify digest
 do F=$(openssl dgst -sha256 "${NAME[I]}" | sed 's/^[^ ]*[ ]//')
    if [[ "${F}" = "${HASH[I]}" ]]
    then echo "${NAME[I]}: ok"; else echo "${NAME[I]}: **SHA CORRUPT**"
    fi
    ((I+=1))
 done
 rm "${TMP}" "${DGST}" ;;

esac
rm "${SKEY}"

Charles Fisher has an electrical engineering degree from the University of Iowa and works as a systems and database administrator for a Fortune 500 mining and manufacturing corporation.