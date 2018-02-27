First Beta Release of Google's Flutter, Event News, Fedora Supplemental Wallpaper and More
News briefs for February 27, 2018.
Google announced today the first beta release of Flutter, "Google's mobile UI framework for crafting high-quality native interfaces on iOS and Android in record time. Flutter works with existing code, is used by developers and organizations around the world, and is free and open source."
Want to speak at LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen China? Proposals are due March 4, 2018. Submit them here.
Also in event news, time is running out to register for Embedded Linux Conference and OpenIoTSummit, being held in Portland, Oregon, March 12–14, 2018.
Fedora introduced the supplemental wallpapers for Fedora 28, which were selected by community vote. The next wallpaper election will happen during Fedora 29 development.
ArchLabs Linux has a new release: 2018.02. You can read about the changes here. ArchLabs is based on Arch Linux and features the Openbox window manager.
The Guardian reports that children are having difficulties holding pencils due to excessive use of technology: "An overuse of touchscreen phones and tablets is preventing children's finger muscles from developing sufficiently to enable them to hold a pencil correctly".
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal