Ensono M.O.

Feb 22, 2017  By James Gray
Application performance in hybrid IT environments typically has been a function of simple infrastructure provisioning. This limited approach cannot manage complex resources in real time nor ensure optimal, dynamic application performance, asserts hybrid IT services provider Ensono. To address this complexity, the company released Ensono M.O., a hybrid IT service platform that provides a comprehensive view of clients' managed solutions on any platform, anywhere.

Ensono M.O. helps manage complex client solutions regardless of data center or cloud infrastructure and location. The platform ensures exceptionally high service levels by creating scalable, robust and transparent service delivery modes directly to clients. Ensono M.O. further enhances client service and accountability by codifying IT best practices and ensuring optimal real-time integration of technology, people and processes.

Additional Ensono M.O. features include an integrated toolset that provides a single, comprehensive view of the client infrastructure in real time, efficient development of best-practice IT service management process in one integrated toolset, automation of working practices to help drive significant staffing efficiencies, business-critical transaction and application infrastructure monitoring and management, high levels of automation and scalability, "best bet" triage capability and 24/7 Global Operations Centers.

