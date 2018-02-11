diff -u: Adding Encryption To printk()
When is security not security? When it guards against the wrong people or against things that never happen. A useless security measure is just another batch of code that might contain an exploitable bug. So the Linux developers always want to make sure a security patch is genuinely useful before pulling it in.
A patch from Dan Aloni recently came in to create the option to encrypt printk() output. This would make all dmesg information completely inaccessible to users, including hostile attackers. His idea was that the less information available to hostile users, the better.
The problem with this, as Steven Rostedt pointed out, was that it was essentially just a way for device makers and Linux distributions to shut out users from meaningfully understanding what their systems were doing. On the other hand, Steven said, he wouldn't be opposed to including an option like that if a device maker or Linux distribution actually would find it legitimately useful.
He asked if anyone on the mailing list was part of a group that wanted such a feature, but no one stepped forward to defend it. On the contrary, Daniel Micay, an Android security contributor who was not part of the official Android development team, said that Android already prevented users from seeing dmesg output, using the SELinux module. So, Dan's patch would be redundant in that case.
The mailing list discussion petered out around there. Maybe the goal of the patch after all was not about protecting users from hostile attackers, but about protecting vendors from users who want control of their systems.
The reason I sometimes write about these patch submissions that go nowhere is that the reasons they go nowhere are always interesting, and they also help me better understand the cases where patches come in and are accepted.
