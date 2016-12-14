Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)

Dec 14, 2016  By James Gray
 in

The new second edition of Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's classic Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, published by No Starch Press, features a smorgasbord of favorite scripts and 23 brand-new ones. Subtitled 101 Scripts for Linux, OS X, and UNIX Systems, Taylor and Perry's guide features a collection of useful, customizable and fun shell scripts for solving common problems and personalizing one's computing environment.

Each chapter contains ready-to-use scripts and explanations of how they work, why one would use them and suggestions for changing and expanding them. Highlights of these not just useful but also wicked cool scripts include a disk backup utility that keeps files safe from a system crash, a password manager, a weather tracker, several games, a ZIP code lookup tool, a Bitcoin address information retriever, as well as tools for cloud services, bulk file management and image processing and editing. Whether users want to save time managing their systems or just find new ways to goof off, these scripts are just the ticket.

