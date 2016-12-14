Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)
The new second edition of Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's classic Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, published by No Starch Press, features a smorgasbord of favorite scripts and 23 brand-new ones. Subtitled 101 Scripts for Linux, OS X, and UNIX Systems, Taylor and Perry's guide features a collection of useful, customizable and fun shell scripts for solving common problems and personalizing one's computing environment.
Each chapter contains ready-to-use scripts and explanations of how they work, why one would use them and suggestions for changing and expanding them. Highlights of these not just useful but also wicked cool scripts include a disk backup utility that keeps files safe from a system crash, a password manager, a weather tracker, several games, a ZIP code lookup tool, a Bitcoin address information retriever, as well as tools for cloud services, bulk file management and image processing and editing. Whether users want to save time managing their systems or just find new ways to goof off, these scripts are just the ticket.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
|Dec 22, 2016
|Permabit Technology Corporation's Albireo VDO for Ubuntu Server
|Dec 21, 2016
|ADUPS Android Malware Infects Barnes & Noble
|Dec 20, 2016
|USMobile, Inc.'s Scrambl3
|Dec 19, 2016
|Secure Desktops with Qubes: Extra Protection
|Dec 15, 2016
|Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)
|Dec 14, 2016
- ADUPS Android Malware Infects Barnes & Noble
- The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
- Dave Taylor and Brandon Perry's Wicked Cool Shell Scripts (No Starch Press)
- Secure Desktops with Qubes: Extra Protection
- USMobile, Inc.'s Scrambl3
- Finishing Up the Content Spinner
- Transitioning to Python 3
- Stepping into Science
- CORSAIR's Carbide Air 740
- Permabit Technology Corporation's Albireo VDO for Ubuntu Server