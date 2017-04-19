CodeLathe's Tonido Personal Cloud
CodeLathe counts Dropbox and OneDrive as competitors to its Tonido Personal Cloud storage service. While the former can cost anywhere from $50 and up per year to store a TB of data, CodeLathe's cross-platform Tonido for the desktop is fully free, and storage space is limited only by users' hard drive capacities.
CloudLathe also boasts 100% private, secure file sharing due to, for instance, not storing user credentials by effecting authentication directly between the client device and the Tonido server running on a home PC.
Recently, the company launched a next generation of the Tonido personal cloud software that offers remote access to all documents, photos, music and videos stored on Intel Core processor-based desktop PCs from a web browser, smartphone, tablet and DLNA-enabled devices. Seamless global access is enhanced via Tonido Relay servers strategically placed across three continents and six countries.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Low Power Wireless: 6LoWPAN, IEEE802.15.4 and the Raspberry Pi
|Apr 20, 2017
|CodeLathe's Tonido Personal Cloud
|Apr 19, 2017
|Wrapping Up the Mars Lander
|Apr 18, 2017
|MultiTaction's MT Canvus-Connect
|Apr 17, 2017
|Android Candy: Facebook Everything?!?!
|Apr 14, 2017
|How to Fix the Edge
|Apr 13, 2017
- CodeLathe's Tonido Personal Cloud
- Wrapping Up the Mars Lander
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Five Reasons to Switch to Flash Storage
- Simple Server Hardening
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Tor Security for Android and Desktop Linux