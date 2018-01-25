Chrome 64, GCC 7.3, Librem 5 Phone Progress and More
News updates for January 25, 2018.
Chrome 64 is now available for Linux, Mac and Windows, featuring a stronger ad blocker and several security fixes, including mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown. See the release updates for more info.
On a related note, today marks the release of GCC 7.3, which includes code generation options to mitigate Spectre Variant 2 x86 and PowerPC targets.
The Librem 5 Phone team is now focusing on designing User Interfaces and User eXperience. See the Progress Report for more details.
Do you need to work? The Mozilla team is looking to hire a full-time software developer for the Thunderbird email client. See the Mozilla Blog for the full job description.
In recent Red Hat news, a beta version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.5 was just released and is available for testing. Read up on the latest features and fixes here.
Thanks to Petros Koutoupis for his contributions to this article.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
