Brent Laster's Professional Git (Wrox)
More than 40% of software developers use the massively popular software development tool Git as their primary source control tool. Those new to the Git fold who are looking for a professional, up-to-date guide to get them rolling have a new resource in Brent Laster's new book Professional Git.
Laster's Wrox-published title is more than just a development manual: it gets users into the "Git mindset". The book offers extensive discussion of corollaries to traditional systems as well as considerations unique to Git to help one draw upon existing skills while looking out—and planning for—the differences.
Connected labs and exercises are interspersed at key points to reinforce important concepts and deepen understanding, while a focus on the practical goes beyond technical tutorials to help users integrate the Git model into real-world workflows. This book instructs users how to harness the power and flexibility of Git to streamline the development cycle.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Brent Laster's Professional Git (Wrox)
