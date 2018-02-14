Best Linux Distribution
See which distro won in the kick-off of 2018's Readers' Choice Awards.
This year we're breaking up our Readers' Choice Awards by category, so check back weekly for a new poll on the site. We started things off with Best Linux Distribution, and nearly 10,000 readers voted. The winner was Debian, with many commenting "As for servers, Debian is still the best" or similar.
One to watch that is rising in the polls is Manjaro, which is independently based on the Arch Linux. Manjaro is a favorite for Linux newcomers and is known for its user-friendliness and accessibility.
And, now for the top three LJ winners:
- Debian
- openSUSE
- Fedora
Here's a graph of the breakdown:
Remember, be sure to check the site weekly for the next poll!
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal