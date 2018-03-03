Best Domain Registrar
This week's category is domain registrars—see who the favorite is, and if you didn't get a chance to vote, add your choice in the comments.
Strangely only three companies were submitted in the nomination round for this category (so most of the votes went to "other". Here's the breakdown:
- Namecheap: 22%
- Gandi 17%
- GoDaddy 11%
Namecheap is an independent domain registrar founded in 2000 by Richard Kirkendall. He launched it with the idea that "the average people of the internet deserved value-priced domains and stellar service." Now with more than 5 million domains under its management, Namecheap has become a leader in both the budget-domain and web-hosting spaces. No hidden fees and a general sense of honesty and transparency from Namecheap are reasons cited by Linux Journal readers for their devotion to the company.
Who to watch for: Gandi, in a close second place, comes in as another favorite. Linux Journal reader Mathieu T. commented, "I am currently moving everything to GANDI. Easy to use and clear interface, and a reactive support."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal