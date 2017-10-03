Becoming a Cloud Native Organization
Carlie Fairchild is the publisher of Linux Journal.
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide
Trending Topics
|Becoming a Cloud Native Organization
|Oct 03, 2017
|Gaming Like It's 1989
|Oct 03, 2017
|October 2017 Issue Summary
|Oct 03, 2017
|VariCAD s.r.o.'s VariCAD
|Sep 29, 2017
|Novelty and Outlier Detection
|Sep 28, 2017
|Spend Bitcoin Anywhere
|Sep 27, 2017
- Becoming a Cloud Native Organization
- Gaming Like It's 1989
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- Simple Server Hardening
- Caldwell Partners' Cyber Advisory Board Service
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Server Technology's HDOT Alt-Phase Switched POPS PDU
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Nventify's Imagizer Cloud Engine