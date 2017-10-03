Becoming a Cloud Native Organization

Oct 03, 2017  By Carlie Fairchild
 in
As Linux has become the mainstay of Enterprise IT, it has become increasingly challenging to install, test and ultimately review properly new products built for large, scalable environments. Although Linux Journal publishes substantial, in-depth product reviews, we can’t possibly review every worthwhile product, especially in an arena like ours that grows and changes so fast. Increasingly, too, important discussions focus on issues of design process, organization and communication—not just on specific products or tools. This leads us to introduce, In Their Words: Voices from the Community. Joe Beda, Co-Founder and CTO of Heptio, is featured in our first Voices from the Community book, this one titled, Becoming a Cloud Native Organization.

Download Becoming a Cloud Native Organization now.

Carlie Fairchild is the publisher of Linux Journal.