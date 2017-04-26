Be Kind, Buffer!
I like to tweet. Not like a bird (well, not usually), but tweeting on Twitter. I like to post silly pictures and say silly things. Unfortunately, a few things usually happen:
I take a bunch of photos within minutes of each other.
I want to post to Twitter and Facebook.
People don't want to see ten tweets from me in rapid succession.
I used to use a complicated combination of Instagram, If This Then That and a third-party Twitter client in order to post once and have it go to multiple social media sites. That didn't solve the problem of posting too often. It also made posting plain text vs. photos challenging.
Thankfully, Buffer solves all my problems with a cool app and website. Basically, you set up "times" throughout the day that you want to post your tweets/Facebook posts. You can "buffer" as many posts as you want, but the Buffer program will send them to the social-media sites only one at a time, at the appointed scheduled time. It also will accept plain text or photos, so I can use the same method for posting no matter what the media.
There are lots of interesting abilities too. For example, on the website, you can have Buffer analyze your social-media accounts to find the best time to post throughout the day. I actually prefer to set the times myself, but if you're looking for maximum "reach" for your posts, I imagine Buffer's algorithm is nice.
My favorite feature is that Buffer works on iOS, Android and the web. So no matter where I am, or what device I'm using, I can post to my social-media sites and know they'll be delivered in a non-annoying way. There also are paid features for folks who want more out of their social media, especially for companies that use it as a part of their marketing. For me though, the free features are absolutely perfect. Even if I had to pay, however, I think I'd still love it, because it has revolutionized the way I post to social media. And to my Twitter followers: you can thank Buffer for my apparently improved etiquette while posting!
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
