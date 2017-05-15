Automatic Slack Notifications
Slack is an incredible communication tool for groups of any size (see my recent piece on it). At the company I work for during the day, Slack has become more widely used than email or instant messaging. It truly has become the hub of company communication. So rather than have my servers send email, I've turned to Slack for delivering information to my users. Thankfully, Slack is extremely open to adding applications and integrations.
The simplest integration is called an "incoming webhook", and it delivers messages to Slack channels (or individual users) by sending a POST to a specially formed URL. The first step is to find the custom integration area in Slack, which isn't as clear as I'd like. On the website, click on your Slack group name at the top left, and pick "Apps & Integrations" from the drop-down menu. Then on the apps page, click "build" on the upper right. Finally, click "Make a Custom Integration" and select "incoming webhooks".
From there it's a matter of selecting where you want the notification to
post, what icon to give it, what name to assign to your bot and so on. Once
it's saved, you can use
curl to post a message to your unique URL (which
is on the creation page, be sure to copy it to your clipboard):
curl -X POST --data "payload={"text": "Cool Message"}"
↪https://hooks.slack.com/services/YOURAPI/CODEHERE/TOPOST
That's it! You can create a BASH script to make the process simple and integrate the notification system into your server scripts!
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
Trending Topics
|Make Your Containers Transparent with Puppet's Lumogon
|May 15, 2017
|Automatic Slack Notifications
|May 15, 2017
|ioSafe Server 5
|May 12, 2017
|Orchestration with MCollective
|May 11, 2017
|Android Candy: Landing on the Moon, with your Thumbs
|May 10, 2017
|Will Anything Make Linux Obsolete?
|May 09, 2017
- Automatic Slack Notifications
- Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- Orchestration with MCollective
- SNMP
- Simple Server Hardening
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Linux Journal February 2017
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide