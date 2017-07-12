Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
The contemporary data center is typified by an ever-increasing amount of traffic occurring between servers, observes Applied Expert Systems, Inc. (AES), sagely. Fulfilling the logical need to facilitate improved server-to-server communications, AES created CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux, now at v2.7. CleverView provides IT staff access to current and historical server performance and availability details from not only their browser desktops but also their mobile phones via the CLEVER Mobile for Linux app.
This version 2.7 features enhancements to DockerView, namely container details including resource utilization and process information, with the ability to drill down into specific containers, and image details, including repository and image ID with historical details.
Finally, new options to the Enhanced Dashboard include the ability to download a graph image, manipulate graph formats, display raw data and a zoom feature with one-click navigation to view Alert Details from the Alerts Summary graph.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
Trending Topics
|Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
|Jul 12, 2017
|Sysadmin 101: Alerting
|Jul 11, 2017
|Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
|Jul 10, 2017
|Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
|Jul 07, 2017
|Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
|Jul 06, 2017
|Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
|Jul 05, 2017
- Sysadmin 101: Alerting
- Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
- Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- J. and K. Fidler's Cut the Cord, Ditch the Dish, and Take Back Control of Your TV (Iron Violin Press)
- Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
- Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
- Testing Models
- Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
- Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience
Geek Guides
Pick up any e-commerce web or mobile app today, and you’ll be holding a mashup of interconnected applications and services from a variety of different providers. For instance, when you connect to Amazon’s e-commerce app, cookies, tags and pixels that are monitored by solutions like Exact Target, BazaarVoice, Bing, Shopzilla, Liveramp and Google Tag Manager track every action you take. You’re presented with special offers and coupons based on your viewing and buying patterns. If you find something you want for your birthday, a third party manages your wish list, which you can share through multiple social- media outlets or email to a friend. When you select something to buy, you find yourself presented with similar items as kind suggestions. And when you finally check out, you’re offered the ability to pay with promo codes, gifts cards, PayPal or a variety of credit cards.Get the Guide