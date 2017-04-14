Android Candy: Facebook Everything?!?!
When Facebook decided its messenger app would be an entirely separate program from its regular app, I was ticked off. I didn't want to have a second application in order to send private messages. It seemed like a needless extra step. And, I stuck by that opinion until I realized I could integrate regular SMS and MMS messages into Facebook Messenger.
Yes, this makes me a bit of a sellout, but I've found it incredibly useful to have my Facebook messages and text (SMS/MMS) messages in one place. There are people I often communicate with via Facebook, and people I usually text. Thanks to Facebook Messenger acting as a client for both, I can communicate from one application. Because using multiple apps for Facebook was my initial beef with Facebook, allowing me to consolidate texting and messaging actually makes me happy.
I know the idea of using Facebook Messenger for texting isn't everyone's cup of tea. I didn't realize it was an option until recently, however, and I am really enjoying how it works! You can see in my (slightly blurred) screenshot, messages are differentiated by their icons. The purple icon means it was an SMS or MMS, and the blue icon shows a Facebook message. Even though it makes me feel a little like a sellout, if you use both texting and Facebook messaging for communicating often, I recommend giving it a try.
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
Trending Topics
|Android Candy: Facebook Everything?!?!
|Apr 14, 2017
|How to Fix the Edge
|Apr 13, 2017
|Tor Security for Android and Desktop Linux
|Apr 12, 2017
|Simple Server Hardening, Part II
|Apr 11, 2017
|Mender
|Apr 10, 2017
|VMKings' VPS Hosting Solution
|Apr 07, 2017
- Android Candy: Facebook Everything?!?!
- How to Fix the Edge
- Tor Security for Android and Desktop Linux
- Simple Server Hardening
- Bash Shell Script: Building a Better March Madness Bracket
- Simple Server Hardening, Part II
- Flat File Encryption with OpenSSL and GPG
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- IGEL Universal Desktop Converter
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations