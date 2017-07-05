Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
People's phones and all of the various sensors that may be built in to them is a source of scientific data logging that almost everyone carries around. Although the selection of sensors varies from phone to phone, they almost all have a camera. In this article, I take a look at a piece of software called Tracker that can be used to analyze videos you take of experiments.
You can download Tracker directly from the project page. A lot of good documentation is available at the main website, including examples of how you might be able to use it from the community of other users. Tracker is written in Java, however, so you also need to have a JVM installed on your system before you can use it. For example, on a Debian-based system, you can install a very good JVM with the command:
sudo apt-get install openjdk-8-jre
You then can download the relevant installer for your system and run it from a terminal window. You probably will need to make the installer executable with a command like this:
chmod +x Tracker-4.95-linux-64bit-installer.run
Don't forget to use the sudo command so that you have the correct permissions to do the installation.
Once it's installed, you should have a new entry in your applications menu system. Starting Tracker will give you a new empty project for beginning your video analysis.
Figure 1. When you start Tracker, you get a new empty project.
Although you could start analyzing your own videos immediately, you may want to use simpler videos while learning how Tracker works. When you ran the initial installer for Tracker, it should have asked you whether you also wanted to install example files. Assuming you said yes, you now can load one of those within Tracker. When you click on the menu item File→Open File, you'll see a new window where you can select either a movie file or a Tracker file.
Figure 2. The open file dialog box allows you to open movie files or Tracker files.
To begin with, let's look at one of the Tracker files from the experiments folder. In Figure 3, I have loaded the experiment file named BallToss.trk. The main window displays the movie that is being analyzed as part of the experiment. The pane in the bottom right-hand side shows a table of x and y coordinates for a series of time units. A similar table is generated for each tracked object within the movie. In this example experiment, the only tracked object is the ball. The top right-hand pane contains the associated plot for the data stored in the table. This way, you can have a visual representation of the tracked motion.
Figure 3. Loading a Tracker file opens all of the parts of a previous analysis.
So, what can Tracker actually track? At the bottom of the movie display is a set of controls. If you click on the green arrow, the movie will start to play. As it does, Tracker actually registers the movement of the tracked object and also updates the data panes on the right-hand side.
Figure 4. As the movie progresses, Tracker updates the data panes on the right-hand side for the tracked object.
Joey Bernard has a background in both physics and computer science. This serves him well in his day job as a computational research consultant at the University of New Brunswick. He also teaches computational physics and parallel programming.
