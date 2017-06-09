AdaCore's GNAT Pro, CodePeer, QGen and SPARK Pro

Jun 09, 2017  By James Gray
AdaCore recently announced the concurrent annual release of four flagship products in its portfolio of software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical and security-critical systems. These include version 17.1 of GNAT Pro, CodePeer, QGen and SPARK Pro.

All products aid organizations with the challenges they face in the development and verification of critical systems, especially when certification against software standards, such as DO-178C or EN 50128, is required. GNAT Pro is a development environment for Ada and C, on native and cross platforms. CodePeer is a deep static analysis tool for Ada that can identify bugs and vulnerabilities both during development and retrospectively on existing code bases. SPARK Pro is a verification environment that brings mathematics-based assurance to high-integrity software, and QGen is a model-based development and verification toolset for Simulink and Stateflow models, which generates code in MISRA-C or SPARK. Each tool in the suite offers its own diverse set of enhancements and improvements in the new version 17.1 release.

