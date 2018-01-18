$25k Linux Journalism Fund
Linux Journal's new parent, Private Internet Access, has established a $25k fund to jump-start the next generation of Linux journalism—and to spend it here, where Linux journalism started in 1994.
This isn't a contest, and there are no rules other than the ones that worked for journalism before it starting drowning in a sea of "content".
What we want are essays, columns, stories, reports, how-tos and other editorial goods that attract and keep readers by shedding light on subjects that matter.
Submissions can be about anything related to Linux or adjacent topics. And, since Linux supports everything from watches to data centers and rockets in space, the range of possibilities rounds to infinite.
We're also tough editors. We want only the most interesting, accurate and well-written pieces. For news, we want reports that are not just timely, but more authoritative and deep than readers are likely to find elsewhere. For features, we want the same, but without a near-term expiration date on reader interest—in other words, pieces that are still fresh six months or a year from now.
We also intend to continue paying our writers after we finish spending this initial fund, and we expect the writing supported by this fund to help drive up both readership and revenue.
To get started, contact us at write@linuxjournal.com. Feel free to submit ideas or pieces you've partly or completely written. If we like it, you'll hear back. Learn more at http://alive.linuxjournal.com. Thanks!
Doc Searls is Senior Editor of Linux Journal